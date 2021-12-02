GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Short Interest Down 29.6% in November

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,100 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the October 31st total of 931,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 239,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMS. Barclays lifted their price objective on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

GMS stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.81. 16,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 2.07. GMS has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.48.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GMS will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,015,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,116. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in GMS by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GMS by 1,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

