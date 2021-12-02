GMS (NYSE:GMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

NYSE:GMS traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,392. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. GMS has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48.

GMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,015,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,116. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GMS stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of GMS worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

