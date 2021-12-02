GoByte Achieves Market Cap of $163,527.65 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. GoByte has a total market cap of $163,527.65 and $3,246.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoByte has traded down 49.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

