Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

GORO stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter worth $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Resource (GORO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.