Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,177 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,723,000. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

NYSE:FVT opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.70.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.