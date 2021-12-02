Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAS. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth approximately $412,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth approximately $823,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

IAS stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.