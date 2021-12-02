Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) by 135.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,721 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Z-Work Acquisition worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. 42.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZWRK stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

