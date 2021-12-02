Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Penn Virginia worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 6.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 20.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 7.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

PVAC stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Penn Virginia Co. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 3.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

