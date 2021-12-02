Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 50,173 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,791 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 50,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Fossil Group worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 50.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,799,852 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $25,698,000 after acquiring an additional 606,936 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,310,018 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 358,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,659,692 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 132,642 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 532.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,134 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 70,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $10.83 on Thursday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $564.74 million, a P/E ratio of 361.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

