Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 50,184 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 50,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $793,409.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 32,759 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $522,178.46.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 45,824 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $727,226.88.

On Monday, November 22nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 45,586 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $727,096.70.

On Thursday, November 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 43,838 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $739,108.68.

Shares of ONTF traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 928,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $723.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.44. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ON24 by 453.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

