Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GreenSky by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in GreenSky by 223.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GreenSky by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 82,822 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in GreenSky by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter worth $2,855,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. GreenSky, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other GreenSky news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 99,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,188,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $1,782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033. Corporate insiders own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

