Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,243 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.36% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter worth $109,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter worth $219,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter worth $1,086,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. Rapley sold 3,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $207,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.30 million, a P/E ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BATRA shares. Benchmark increased their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

