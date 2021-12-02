Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 79.9% from the October 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

GER traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 93,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,589. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 92.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 80.3% in the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 101,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 45,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

