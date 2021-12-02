Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 79.9% from the October 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
GER traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 93,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,589. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile
Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
