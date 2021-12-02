Golem Reaches Market Capitalization of $686.70 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Golem has a total market capitalization of $686.70 million and $30.76 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. One Golem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00043892 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00237859 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00086534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Golem

Golem is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official website is golem.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

