Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.70 on February 25th

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GHH opened at GBX 1,099.78 ($14.37) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £275.40 million and a P/E ratio of 87.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,235.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42. Gooch & Housego has a 12 month low of GBX 1,059 ($13.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,550 ($20.25).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research report on Tuesday.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

