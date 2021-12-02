Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was downgraded by Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $28.00. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Johnson Rice cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

GDP stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 39.91% and a positive return on equity of 131.44%. The company had revenue of $58.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $42,285,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,354,820 shares of company stock worth $52,845,620 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 21,199 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter worth $448,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 22,447 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

