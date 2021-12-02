GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GDRX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

Shares of GoodRx stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,576,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,829. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 40.04 and a beta of -0.88. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $524,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.79 per share, for a total transaction of $138,686.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,536 and have sold 1,135,886 shares valued at $48,935,998. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,628,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $870,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,657,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,171,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

