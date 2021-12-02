Goodwin Daniel L Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.4% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $4,445,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,544.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $896,695,000 after purchasing an additional 244,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,443.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,421.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3,415.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,156.80.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,212 shares of company stock worth $292,479,991. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

