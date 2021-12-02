Gradient Investments LLC Has $106,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE D opened at $70.85 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The company has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.