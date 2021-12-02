Gradient Investments LLC Has $70,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 45.5% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 120,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Citigroup by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,209,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $291,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average is $70.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

