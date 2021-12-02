Gradient Investments LLC Sells 139 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,087 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after buying an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,372,000 after buying an additional 751,304 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $414.24 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $333.77 and a one year high of $435.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $416.69 and a 200-day moving average of $405.42.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.