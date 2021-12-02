Gradient Investments LLC Sells 478 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,373 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth $53,439,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 672.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,188,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.77.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

