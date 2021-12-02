Gradient Investments LLC Sells 620 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 63,593 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 316,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,206,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 154,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 28,701 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

