Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,779 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 53.9% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.50. The firm has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a PE ratio of -178.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a twelve month low of $80.08 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.18.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

