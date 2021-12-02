Graft Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 35.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graft has a market cap of $200,913.91 and approximately $9.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded 34.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.53 or 0.00426011 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

