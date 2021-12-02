Graviocoin (GIO) Price Down 6.9% This Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $1,340.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

