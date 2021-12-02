Gravity Trading Down 2.8% This Week (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Gravity has a market cap of $77,776.81 and approximately $4.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00062963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00071293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00094426 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,465.86 or 0.07958691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,235.72 or 1.00218683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gravity is gzro.net

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

