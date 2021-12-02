Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,282 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $20.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,368. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

