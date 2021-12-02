Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 290,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 49,285 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,436 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,740,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,840,000 after acquiring an additional 866,523 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS HEFA opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

