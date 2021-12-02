Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 48.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after acquiring an additional 60,270 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $4,147,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 29.4% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.30.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $332.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.01. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

