Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $2,070,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 334,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,530,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $87.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.08. The company has a market capitalization of $172.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

