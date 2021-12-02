Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $93.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.40 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

