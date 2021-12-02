Gregory M. Glenn Sells 2,083 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.07, for a total value of $454,239.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total value of $271,309.22.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $192.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.28. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Novavax by 96.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,742,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth $2,782,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth $5,074,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth $17,240,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Novavax by 155.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

