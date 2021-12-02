Gregory M. Glenn Sells 2,083 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.07, for a total value of $454,239.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total value of $271,309.22.
Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $192.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.28. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $331.68.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Novavax by 96.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,742,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth $2,782,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth $5,074,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth $17,240,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Novavax by 155.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
