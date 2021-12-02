Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) shot up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $10.96. 8,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 824,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRTS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $816.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 38.51% and a negative net margin of 155.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gritstone bio by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gritstone bio by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 55,415 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gritstone bio by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gritstone bio by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

