Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.86

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.86 and last traded at $45.03, with a volume of 5852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.31.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMAB shares. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.
The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMAB)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.