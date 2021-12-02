Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.86

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.86 and last traded at $45.03, with a volume of 5852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMAB shares. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.35%. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.