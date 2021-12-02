Guider (GDR) Market Cap Tops $8,883.95

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Guider coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Guider has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $8,883.95 and approximately $49.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.72 or 0.00236374 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00086880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Guider

GDR is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

