Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 184.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 330.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $112.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.93 and a beta of 1.27. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $156,767.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $564,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Bank of America cut Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

