Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD) traded down 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.03 ($0.04). 1,256,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,542,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).

The firm has a market cap of £17.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.15.

Guild Esports Company Profile (LON:GILD)

Guild Esports Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses to own and operate an esports team. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. Guild Esports Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

