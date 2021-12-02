Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives $75.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 42,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter worth $640,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at $525,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 148.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after purchasing an additional 227,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 44.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 298,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,121,000 after purchasing an additional 92,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAE traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,026. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

