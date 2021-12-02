Hamster Price Hits $0.0000 (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hamster has a total market cap of $46.17 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00063794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00071192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00095072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.25 or 0.07918032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,408.84 or 0.99937712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00021264 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.