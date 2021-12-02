Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €120.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been given a €120.00 ($136.36) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HLAG. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €142.60 ($162.05) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €157.20 ($178.64).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €199.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €192.25. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €65.50 ($74.43) and a 1 year high of €235.60 ($267.73). The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

