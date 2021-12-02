HARD Protocol Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $70.08 million and $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00063230 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00070748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00095271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.39 or 0.07854866 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,599.17 or 0.99896666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00021220 BTC.

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

