Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $43.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $1.3995 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

