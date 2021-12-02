Harmony Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $2.80 billion and $124.44 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.00 or 0.00414766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.71 or 0.00235996 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00087600 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,264,954,569 coins and its circulating supply is 11,452,262,569 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

