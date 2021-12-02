Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $39.72 on Monday. Haynes International has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $499.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Haynes International will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

