Head to Head Analysis: Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) & Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY)

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) and Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Mechanical Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of Mechanical Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Quantum-Si and Mechanical Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum-Si N/A N/A N/A Mechanical Technology -3.15% -3.71% -2.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quantum-Si and Mechanical Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum-Si N/A N/A -$3.59 million N/A N/A Mechanical Technology $9.60 million 0.00 $1.95 million N/A N/A

Mechanical Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Quantum-Si and Mechanical Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum-Si 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mechanical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quantum-Si presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.36%.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut. Quantum-Si incorporated operates as a subsidiary of 4Catalyzer Corporation.

About Mechanical Technology

Soluna Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiaries engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage. It also develops cryptocurrency mining facilities powered by renewable energy that integrate with the blockchain network. The firm operates through the following segments: Test and Management Instrumentation and Cryptocurrency. The Test and Measurement Instrumentation segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services computer-based balancing systems for aircraft engines, high performance test and measurement instruments and systems, and wafer characterization tools for the semiconductor and solar industries. The Cryptocurrency segment is focused on cryptocurrency and the blockchain ecosystem. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

