Head-To-Head Review: DATATRAK International (DTRK) versus The Competition

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS: DTRK) is one of 127 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare DATATRAK International to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get DATATRAK International alerts:

This table compares DATATRAK International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.16 million -$90,000.00 -824.18 DATATRAK International Competitors $1.03 billion $1.91 million -35.00

DATATRAK International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International. DATATRAK International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DATATRAK International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A DATATRAK International Competitors 664 3175 4899 91 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 40.43%. Given DATATRAK International’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DATATRAK International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International’s rivals have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -0.09% -0.47% -0.09% DATATRAK International Competitors -37.07% -1,621.21% -11.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DATATRAK International rivals beat DATATRAK International on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.