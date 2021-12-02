Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 840,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 9,863,329 shares.The stock last traded at $129.80 and had previously closed at $129.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLV. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.9% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 26.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.6% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 17,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

