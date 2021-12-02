HeartBout (HB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $836.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $182,910.74 and $836.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HeartBout has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

