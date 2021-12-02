HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $149.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Heico Corp.’s products related to defense, space and other industrial markets like electronics and medical have not been witnessing significant demand owing to COVID-19 impact. It's disciplined acquisition strategy has been driving its overall performance. The company has a strong solvency position and favorable financial ratio which make us optimistic about its ability to meet debt obligations in near future. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, expansion of tariff on import of aluminum, implemented by the Trump administration, might hurt the company’s growth. A comparative analysis of its trailing 12-month price/earnings ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture. Heico Corp remains skeptical about the eventual impact of COVID-19 on its results, as it is difficult to predict the pandemic's effects.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HEI. Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $133.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.51. HEICO has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $151.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, Director Adolfo Henriques bought 925 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $123,343. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson bought 834 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

